Novitec Tweaks Hardcore Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

The “XX” designation marks a special group of Ferrari models, each engineered for extreme track performance. Unlike its predecessors, the newest members, the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider, break tradition as Ferrari’s first road-legal XX cars. Building upon the already potent SF90 hybrid supercar, the SF90 XX elevates intensity with assertive aerodynamics and boosted power, establishing itself as a highly exclusive recent Ferrari offering due to its limited production.

In typical Novitec fashion, they have taken it even further. Their latest enhancements transform this track-focused supercar into an even more potent performance vehicle. A high-performance exhaust system amplifies the SF90 XX Stradale’s auditory experience and boosts its output by a notable 30 horsepower (22 kW), resulting in a total of 1,046 horsepower (787 kW). The tuner has also equipped the supercar with a new set of wheels and a bespoke sports suspension setup.

While the advanced aerodynamics of the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale remain untouched, Novitec’s customisation includes unique carbon fibre covers for the side mirrors. Furthermore, clients can personalise the interior with their extensive selection of colours, materials, and finishes.

For those who find one of Ferrari’s most exclusive and capable creations insufficient in drawing attention, the Novitec treatment is sure to make it an undeniable spectacle.