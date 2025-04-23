Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Joins Heritage Design Line With Large Price Tag

Following the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and the highly coveted 911 Sport Classic, Porsche introduces the 911 Spirit 70, the latest in its Heritage Design series, drawing inspiration from the brand’s 1970s aesthetic. Limited to 1,500 units, Porsche describes it as a “callback to the disco era.”

Based on the rear-wheel drive GTS Cabriolet, the 911 Spirit 70 features a 3.6-litre flat-six engine paired with an electric motor, eTurbo, and a high-voltage system, delivering a combined output of 532 hp (397 kW) and 610 Nm (449 lb-ft) of torque. Standard features include 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Sport Classic centre-locking alloy wheels finished in a gold-grey hue, Porsche calls Bronzite.

The design is distinctly retro, showcasing a unique Olive Neo green exterior, complemented by a black windshield frame, a soft top, and three retro stripes on the bonnet. The elongated “911” lettering on the bonnet echoes the style of the era, enhancing the nostalgic feel. Graphics along the sides display Porsche lettering and a satin black Lollipop with a customisable start number, referencing Porsche’s motorsport legacy, although these decals are optional.

To authentically recreate the classic look, Porsche developed a special bonnet crest nearly identical to the 1963 design. Adding to the visual impact are gold-plated “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” badges on the front wings, a “Porsche Heritage” badge on the engine grille, and gold Porsche lettering and model designation at the rear.

The interior of this new 911 special edition also nods to the ’70s, with seat centres and accents in black and Olive Neo Pasha featuring a checkered flag-like pattern. The seat upholstery combines textile and flock yarn, and Pasha decorative inlays for the seat backrests and dashboard are available as a no-cost option.

Porsche’s meticulous attention to detail is evident in the instrument cluster, where a 12.65-inch all-digital display incorporates white pointers and scale lines in an analogue style, along with green digits, reminiscent of classic 911s. The Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dashboard also features vintage-style green digits and white pointers. Buyers of the 911 Spirit 70 have the option to order a matching Porsche Design chronograph.

Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche, commented, “The Heritage Design models occupy a special position within our product strategy from a design perspective. The limited-edition sports cars visualise what makes the Porsche brand so special. Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history – and these vehicles go one step further.”

Deliveries of the 911 Spirit 70 are expected to begin later this year with a starting price of R5,056,000 which includes a 3year/100 000 km Driveplan.