Report: Mercedes-AMG C 53 Will Replace C 63 and C 43

As part of the update to the W206 C-Class, Mercedes-AMG is reportedly revising the engine lineup with a key change being the introduction of the C 53 4MATIC+ featuring a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine.

According to the report, this new model will supersede all previous AMG variants within the range including the range-topping Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. As we know, this model experienced slow sales, failed to gain traction with buyers, and accumulated at dealerships.

In response, AMG is taking action with the C-Class facelift by discontinuing the electrified four-cylinder engine of the C 63 SE Performance and replacing it with the new C 53 4MATIC+ and its inline six-cylinder petrol engine. Simultaneously, the C 43 4MATIC with its four-cylinder engine is also being discontinued, a change that extends to the GLC model as well.

The precise power figures have not been officially announced. However, it is anticipated that AMG will utilize an electrified version of the M256 inline six-cylinder engine, specifically the M256M mild hybrid.

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine is already employed in the CLE 53 4MATIC+, where it produces 443 hp (330 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque, with a temporary overboost function providing 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) for up to ten seconds. An integrated starter generator also offers brief assistance with 23 hp (17 kW) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) of torque.

This strategic shift sees Mercedes-AMG moving away from the electrified four-cylinder technology in the C-Class and returning to a more potent six-cylinder configuration. The impact of this decision on sales remains to be seen, but it is expected to provide a more appealing engine sound for customers.

Source: MBPassion