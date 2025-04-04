Rimac Might Be Looking To Buy Porsche Out Of Bugatti Says Report

Just under five years ago, Porsche and Rimac collaborated to revitalize the iconic Bugatti marque, establishing Bugatti-Rimac. However, a recent report indicates that Rimac Group might acquire Porsche’s share in this partnership. This potential move could grant Rimac full ownership or enable collaborations with additional investors.

This new report from Bloomberg, which cites “people familiar with the matter” claims that Rimac Group recently approached Porsche about buying its 45% stake in Bugatti-Rimac, and that Rimac valued the joint venture at slightly over €1 billion.

The three entities share strong connections, with Porsche holding a 22% stake in Rimac itself. Porsche declined to comment on the potential transaction but stated that it consistently evaluates opportunities to optimize its business for shareholders.

If Porsche were to sell off its share in Bugatti-Rimac it would free up capital for reinvestment elsewhere.

Bugatti is currently developing its third-generation hypercar, the Bugatti Tourbillon, with deliveries anticipated in 2026.