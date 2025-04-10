Special Ferrari Models May Offer Manual

For years, Ferrari has moved away from the three-pedal configuration, eliminating it entirely in 2012 in pursuit of maximum performance. However, Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Ferrari’s chief product development head, has hinted at a potential return of the manual transmission. Speaking to Australian publication Carsales, he stated, “We are reaching the limit of performance in our cars.”

More significantly than the cars reaching their performance ceiling, the latest supercars are challenging the physical limits of their drivers.

“For a normal driver, you have to physically support yourself for this kind of acceleration, and in terms of muscles and bones in your neck, it’s not easy for long [periods of] time,” Fulgenzi explained to Carsales, suggesting that drivers would need Formula 1-level physical conditioning to withstand the sustained g-forces.

“I don’t think all our customers want to have to train every morning just to drive our cars.”

Considering this, Fulgenzi indicates that Ferrari is open to the idea of reintroducing the manual transmission, albeit not in their mainstream production vehicles. Instead, the third pedal is anticipated to feature in Ferrari’s upcoming Icona models.

Fulgenzi suggests that Ferrari would need to electronically cap the engine’s output, otherwise, operating the heavy clutch would require considerable physical strength from the driver.

Fulgenzi also verified that customers are already requesting the revival of Ferrari’s iconic gated manual transmission. Adding to the chorus of Ferrari enthusiasts, their newest driver, Lewis Hamilton, has voiced his desire for a reimagined F40, perhaps even badged as the F44 to reflect his racing number.

Given that the most recent Icona model, the Ferrari Daytona SP3, was unveiled in 2023, the next iteration in the series is likely on the horizon. Perhaps it will even showcase Ferrari’s legendary gated manual gearbox.