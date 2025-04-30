The One-Off Porsche 959 ‘Speedster’ Is Heading To Auction

The Porsche 959 remains one of the most iconic supercars to come out of the 1980s. Just 292 units were produced, and only a single example was ever transformed into a ‘Speedster’. That one-off 959 Speedster is now heading to auction.

This highly unusual Porsche 959 is set to go under the hammer with RM Sotheby’s during their Milan sale on May 22. The estimate ahead of the event places it between $1,250,000 and $1,700,000. That’s in line with what a regular 959 might cost, but this car is anything but ordinary.

The car rolled off the line on November 6, 1987, wearing a Silver Metallic finish and featuring a two-tone Cashmere Beige and Black leather cabin. It was reportedly delivered to German racing driver Jürgen Lässig, who had recently finished second at Le Mans behind the wheel of a Porsche 962 C. He put a few thousand kilometres on the clock before crashing it on the Autobahn in 1988. After the accident, the car was sold to another Porsche enthusiast and racer, Karl-Heinz ‘Charlie’ Feustel.

Feustel operated a specialist workshop near Cologne, Germany. When he got his hands on the car, he set out to create something truly unique: the world’s only Porsche 959 Speedster. A transformation of this magnitude is no back-alley chop job and took more than 4,000 hours of work. The result is a build so refined, it could easily be mistaken for something that came out of the factory in Stuttgart.

The car now sports a Grand Prix White exterior, with a blue leather interior. It features a powered soft top along with a removable hard top. The sale also includes two custom transport cases as well as an interchangeable Speedster-style windscreen and spare side mirrors.

The odometer shows just over 8,300 kilometres, or around 5,150 miles. In March, the car received a fresh service at ADR Motorsport in Venice, Italy. If you’re in the market for a vintage supercar and a standard 959 doesn’t quite cut it, this one-off Speedster might just be the rare gem you’ve been waiting for.