This BMW M3 Touring GT3 Evo Is Actually Real

BMW love a good April Fools Day trick and 2025 was no different with the fake M2 Dakar and what we thought was also fake, the totally epic M3 Touring GT3 Evo.

What began as a playful joke actually evolved into a tangible and remarkable project. Freelance creative director Simon von Broich and his skilled team took this supposed joke very seriously. Instead of relying on digital manipulation, they acquired a production M3 Touring and embarked on a bold endeavour to convert it into a track-ready vehicle, incorporating elements from the M4 GT3 Evo and fabricating components that were nonexistent.

Constructing a race-specification GT3 wagon is a complex undertaking and required von Broich and his team to engineer entirely new body panels from the ground up. Extended fenders, aggressive aerodynamics and bespoke side glass to name a few. The team even tackled the challenging task of creating the intricate air inlets moulded into the rear doors, faithfully replicating the GT3 racer’s aesthetic. The result? A genuine GT3-inspired wagon, complete with authentic race car presence and we are obsessed!

Realistically, it’s unlikely BMW Motorsport will homologate an M3 Touring for GT3 racing. They already have the M4 GT3 Evo performing admirably.