Travis Pastrana’s Airborne 360 Does Not Go According To Plan

Travis Pastrana, a globally renowned stunt driver celebrated for his rally achievements and extraordinary car control teamed up with Subaru Motorsports to create the “Family Huckster.” This heavily modified Subaru GL Wagon is specifically engineered for Gymkhana-style manoeuvers.

In a new video on Pastrana’s YouTube Channel, he and the car embarked on a groundbreaking and daring feat. The Subaru theoretically possesses the capability for an airborne 360 flat spin jump. The question posed in the snowy landscape, with a ramp as the launch point, was whether the car could successfully execute this never-before-seen trick.

This stunt has been a long-term ambition for Pastrana, and the attempt documented in the recent YouTube video represents years of planning. The video delves into the complexities of the manoeuvre and details the preparations leading up to Pastrana’s effort to achieve this unprecedented feat with the Subaru Huckster.

As the title suggests, things do not go according to plan but just hit play and enjoy the in-depth ride as the mildly-mad Travis attempts something that once again has never been done.