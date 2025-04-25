You Can Now Add Pasha Heritage Interior To Your Porsche 911

Earlier this week, Porsche introduced the 911 Spirit 70 as their latest creation to join the Heritage Design series, and as the name suggests, it takes inspiration from the brand’s design language of the 1970s.

Besides the vibrant Olive Neo exterior and retro-style graphics, this limited edition 911 also sports a Pasha interior, a bold, wave-like chequered pattern that originally appeared in Porsche models during the 70s.

Well, if you are not special enough for the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 or the radical price tag is a bit scary, then we have good news, as you can now choose this interior for all 2026 911 variants except the GT3 and Carrera T.

While opting for this trim might save you a fair bit compared to the fully loaded 911 Spirit 70, it’s still a costly affair. The package alone adds just under R410,000 (on standard 911 Carrera) as it requires you to also select the 18-way adaptive sport seats, priced at just under R100,000.

This new option, called the “Heritage Design” combines the black and dark silver Pasha pattern with Club Leather. When selected, you’ll find Pasha on the seat centres, door panel inserts, and even the glovebox interior. Meanwhile, the seat bolsters, dashboard, armrests, and steering wheel are all wrapped in Club Leather. Finishing touches include contrast Slate Grey stitching throughout the upper dashboard, seats, and doors.