2025 BMW M2 CS To Debut This Month

BMW is gearing up for this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with at least two exciting reveals. Word is, one of them will be the 2025 BMW M2 CS.

This stripped-down, more focused take on the M2 coupe is expected to break cover before the end of the month. Production numbers are rumoured to be capped at just 2,000 units.

Under the bonnet sits a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six that’s reportedly been dialled up to deliver 525 hp (391 kW). That kind of power should see it sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 305 km/h.

The M2 CS has already been seen tackling laps at the Nürburgring in Germany. Visually, it sports a more aggressive front end with a sharper bumper and front splitter, wider wheel arches, and a ducktail spoiler finishing off the rear.

Expect a carbon fibre roof to feature as well, helping to lower the centre of gravity and sharpen up the handling. The suspension setup is also likely to be revised for even better dynamics.

As for the second car heading to Villa d’Este, it’s believed to be an all-new “two-door concept.”