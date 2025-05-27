2026 VW Golf R Warmenau Package Sheds 7KG But Costs R75,000

Volkswagen has unveiled a new option package for its Golf R hot hatch, with an emphasis on reducing weight and upping exclusivity.

Dubbed the Warmenau Package, this new addition, set for the MY26 Golf R, but not offered on the limited-run Black Edition, features a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, 19-inch forged alloy wheels designed in-house, and genuine carbon-fibre accents inside on the dash and door trims.

According to Volkswagen, dealers are now open for orders, with the first units expected to arrive around October this year.

Priced at AU$6,500 (approx R75,000), the package is aimed at drivers wanting lightweight performance components and something more exclusive for their Golf R.

Arjun Nidigallu, Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles Head of Product, says the package ups the ante for performance enthusiasts.

“Performance has always been a core strength of Golf R, and the lightweight, forged Warmenau wheels and Akrapovič titanium exhaust system elevate it to new heights, both from a visual and auditory perspective,” he said.

The 19-inch forged wheels are a bespoke development by Volkswagen, each weighing just 8kg, which is around 20% lighter than standard alloys. Larger ventilation openings are said to help with brake cooling, which improves track performance durability.

Overall, the Warmenau Package shaves 7kg off the total weight. The name pays tribute to the village near Wolfsburg that houses the R division.