Aston Martin Is The First To Debut Apple CarPlay Ultra

Aston Martin has become the first car manufacturer in the world to offer CarPlay Ultra to its drivers, seamlessly blending the best of Aston Martin with the best of iPhone for an elevated in-car experience.

CarPlay Ultra builds on the capabilities of the original CarPlay platform, delivering a fully immersive system that displays real-time information across both the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster. Aston Martin owners will feel instantly at home with the familiar iPhone interface, now enhanced with the brand’s performance-driven DNA and a flexible, customisable layout.

It makes its debut on the DBX as well as the brand’s mainline sportscar range. From today, all new Aston Martins ordered in the United States and Canada will come with CarPlay Ultra as standard. An over-the-air update will be made available soon for compatible existing models equipped with the marque’s latest infotainment system.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple, and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra. As a Brand our focus on world leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with powertrains, dynamic performance and craftsmanship.

The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers. Building on our in-house state-of-the-art infotainment system, CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalisation opportunities which place Aston Martin at the forefront of infotainment in the sector.”

“iPhone users love CarPlay and it has changed the way people interact with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers we are reimagining the in-car experience and making it even more unified and consistent,” says Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, deeply integrating with the vehicle while maintaining the very best of the automaker. We are thrilled to begin rolling out CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, with more manufacturers to come.”

CarPlay Ultra extends its functionality into the instrument cluster, offering drivers a selection of beautifully rendered dial designs for speedometers and tachometers. Maps and media can be displayed in full-screen mode, giving drivers more freedom to curate their own multi-screen environment and choose the layout that suits them best.

Aston Martin has worked hand-in-hand with Apple to ensure the CarPlay Ultra experience stays true to its design language. Drivers can switch between various cluster themes and fine-tune colours and wallpapers to match their individual style preferences.

Vehicle controls such as climate and radio can also be managed directly through CarPlay Ultra, whether using the touchscreen, physical controls, or via Siri voice commands. Users can even add iPhone-powered widgets that align perfectly with Aston Martin’s 10.25-inch infotainment display or instrument cluster for quick access to key information.

With this refined cabin design and state-of-the-art infotainment tech, Aston Martin has transformed the interior of its vehicles into a luxurious, connected environment. The arrival of CarPlay Ultra as a launch feature further reinforces Aston Martin’s place at the cutting edge of automotive innovation and digital craftsmanship.

Initially launching in the USA and Canada, CarPlay Ultra is available on the Supercar of SUV’s DBX, along with Aston Martin’s core sportscars, Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish, and will expand to include all global markets within the next 12-months. CarPlay Ultra will be on all new vehicle orders from today (in the USA & Canada) as standard and made available as an update for existing models in the coming weeks through Aston Martin’s dealer network. CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later, running iOS 18.54 and later.