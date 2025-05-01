Auto Shipping for Military – How PCS is Done For Your POV?

The Department of Defense manages hundreds of thousands of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves. Approximately one-third of military personnel experience a PCS annually, creating significant demand for auto shipping for military personnel. These relocations involve unique regulations, reimbursement structures, and logistics considerations that differ substantially from civilian transport, requiring specialized knowledge to haul efficiently.

What is the military relocation car shipping program?

The military relocation car shipping program allows active duty members to ship one POV at government expense for OCONUS moves and up to two for CONUS moves. The Department of Defense sets strict eligibility guidelines based on PCS orders. Additional services include vehicle storage, base deliveries, and coordination with Vehicle Processing Centers.

Here’s how military car transport services handle it step-by-step. Whether you’re shipping stateside or overseas, the process is built to fit military life.

Required Documentation

Before anything happens, you’ll need paperwork ready. Missing a document? That’ll delay your discounted auto transport for military members. Here’s the checklist:

Document Why You Need It Valid PCS orders Proves your new duty station Vehicle title/registration Shows you own the car Photo ID Matches your orders Lienholder letter If you’re still paying off the car Power of attorney If someone else is handling it

Vehicle Preparation Steps

Get your car ready to ship. Skipping these steps could mean fines or rejected shipments, especially overseas.

Clean it inside and out. USDA checks for dirt or pests if going abroad.

Empty the trunk. No personal stuff except manuals or car seats.

Leave 1/4 tank of gas. Too full? They might refuse it.

Disable alarms, remove toll passes. Alarms drain the battery.

Take photos of scratches/dents. Ensure that any already-happened damage is documented so you have proof if any new damage occurs during transit.

Do a pre-inspection at a VPC. Avoids surprises later.

Pickup and Delivery Process

How your car gets from point A to B with military relocation car shipping:

Door-to-door pickup. Available unless your base restricts it. VPC drop-off. Drive it yourself or get a ride. Carrier checks the car. They’ll note issues before loading. Track it live. Get updates like a pizza delivery. Final inspection at delivery. Compare to your photos.

Payment is usually covered by the military. Use discounted auto transport providers approved by your branch. Save receipts and submit them through your finance office. Some companies even handle reimbursement paperwork for you.

Bottom line: PCS vehicle shipping is designed to make your move easier. Follow the steps, use military car transport perks, and focus on settling into your new duty station.

How Much Does it Cost to Ship a Car With Military car Transport Services?

Prices depend on a few key factors, but military discounts and reimbursements help lower your bill.

Pricing Factors

Military car transport services price shipments based on:

Distance: Cross-country moves cost more than short hops.

Your car: Bigger/heavier vehicles? Expect higher fees.

Transport type: Open carriers are cheaper than enclosed ones.

Time of year: Summer and holidays spike prices.

Location: Rural pickup? Might add extra charges.

Speed: Need it fast? Expedited costs 20-30% more.

Military Reimbursement Options

Good news: The military covers part of your costs. As of 2024, you get about $0.21 per mile reimbursed. But there’s a catch – you’ll still pay $500-$800 out of pocket for most moves. Save every receipt! You’ll need them to file claims using the DD 1351-2 form. Some transport for military providers even help you with the paperwork.

Cost Comparison Examples

Here’s what you’ll pay before military discounts kick in:

Distance Average Cost Cross-country (2,500+ miles) $1,100 – $1,400 Mid-range (1,000-1,500 miles) $700 – $900 Short haul (500-1,000 miles) $500 – $700 Hawaii/Alaska $1,500 – $2,500 + port fees

Need your car picked up on an exact date? Add $200-$300 to these ranges. Always ask about discounted auto transport for military members – many companies offer special rates.

Pro tip: Use the Personally Procured Move (PPM) program if you’re handling parts of the move yourself. Just keep detailed records of every expense related to military relocation car shipping. Your finance office will want copies for reimbursement.

Do Shippers Offer Discounted Auto Transport for Military?

Most auto transport companies offer discounted rates of 5-10% to military members, including active duty, veterans, reserves, and dependents. Discounts typically apply to both domestic and international shipments. A valid military ID is required to access these savings during vehicle relocation services.

What Happens to Your Car on Deployment if You Don’t Get Auto Shipping?

If you don’t arrange auto shipping before deployment, your car may be stored in long-term storage at the base, left with family, or risk damage due to inactivity. Without proper relocation, the vehicle could experience battery failure, tire damage, and fluid deterioration over time due to extended disuse.