BMW M2 CS Is Official With 523 HP (390 kW) Coming to South Africa in 2026

The all-new BMW M2 CS has been revealed in full, and it may well be the last version of the brand’s compact performance coupe to be powered purely by a combustion engine.

This stripped-back, track-focused machine is the first special edition of the ‘G87’ generation M2. It arrives six years after the original M2 CS (Competition Sport) debuted and raises the performance bar once again.

That earlier CS delivered 444 hp (331 kW), around 40 hp more than the standard ‘F87’ M2. This new iteration, however, pushes out a healthy 523 hp (390 kW) from the same turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six, making it 50 hp up on the current M2 and even more powerful than the 493 hp (368 kW) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

With torque rated at 649 Nm (479 lb-ft), BMW has opted to offer the M2 CS exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A manual gearbox isn’t an option here, partly because the manual setup is limited to 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), and partly due to reduced demand for three-pedal cars in this segment.

In true CS fashion, weight reduction was a major focus. Carbonfibre components, including the roof and boot panels, are found throughout, helping to shave 30kg compared to the standard M2, for a kerb weight of 1700kg. As a result, the 0 to 100km/h dash is completed in just 3.8 seconds.

To handle the added power, the M2 CS gets stiffer engine mounts and uniquely tuned springs and dampers. BMW has also refined the steering, braking system, and differentials for improved precision. Buyers can also opt for an M Performance exhaust made from lightweight titanium, delivering a more aggressive soundtrack tailored for this track-leaning model.

The CS rides 8mm lower than the regular M2, and its new carbon fibre elements give the coupe a sharper look. A ducktail-style spoiler is now integrated into the bootlid, while the rear diffuser has been beefed up. The CS also wears a new set of lightweight forged wheels, finished exclusively in Golden Bronze. Paint options include Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, and Velvet Blue.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fibre shift paddles, plus the same M Carbon bucket seats available as optional extras on other M models. The centre console is also constructed from carbon fibre and features a red CS emblem.

Even with its track-focused setup, the M2 CS hasn’t gone without a few comfort features. A heated steering wheel, three-zone climate control, head-up display, and Harman Kardon sound system all come as standard.

Production will be limited, with South African deliveries expected to kick off towards Q2 of next year. UK pricing comes in at £86,800, so we are expecting the new M2 CS to be priced at around R1.95m.