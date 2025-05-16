Check Out The Epic New Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa Motorsport Hub

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA), in collaboration with SVR, has officially pulled the covers off its all-new, state-of-the-art motorsport headquarters, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Hub. Located in Kyalami, Gauteng, this world-class facility represents a major step forward for both the team and South African motorsport as a whole.

Construction of the massive 12,500 m² facility began in October 2024, with the aim of consolidating all aspects of TGRSA’s rally-raid operations under one roof. The result is an impressive, multi-level structure designed from the ground up to support elite-level motorsport engineering, development, and manufacturing.

This new Rally-Raid Hub will serve as the operational base for the team’s GR Hilux EVO programme, housing everything from race vehicle preparation to advanced technical development, all with room to scale up as the team continues to grow.

The Motorsport Hub is packed with cutting-edge features, including a dedicated engine room, damper lab, in-house dyno, and a significantly enhanced fabrication division. The facility also boasts a top-tier machine shop fitted with 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC machines, ensuring components meet the highest international standards for precision and durability.

Capacity has taken a massive leap forward, with the new space capable of preparing up to 20 race cars simultaneously, a huge upgrade from the previous limit of six.

One of the most significant changes with the new hub is the shift to in-house production for many processes previously outsourced. This strategic move has boosted turnaround time, enhanced control, and allowed even greater refinement of the GR Hilux EVO platform.

Shameer Variawa, TGRSA Team Principal and the driving force behind the new facility, described the project as a dream brought to life:

“Toyota and SVR had the vision to open a world-class hub for motorsport fabrication, which would showcase our collective ability and excellence. Using the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing slogan of ‘Pushing the Limits for Better’ as inspiration, we sketched what we wanted the new SVR hub to become. I’m incredibly proud of the product that stands before us today—a place my team can now call home.”

The build wasn’t without challenges. A project of this magnitude would typically require 18 months, but with a relentless Dakar preparation schedule looming, the team halved the timeline. Construction crews worked around the clock, and Variawa even implemented major architectural changes mid-build in line with Toyota’s Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement.

Glenn Crompton, Vice President of Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, summed up the significance of the new hub:

“The opening of the new SVR Motorsport Hub represents the third chapter for Toyota’s motorsport exploits and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing South Africa. Shameer has transitioned from privateer driver to world-class Rally-Raid facility operator, and it’s their passion for the sport that drives them to excellence. From a TGRSA perspective, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

Internally, the facility is affectionately dubbed the “Man-cave”, a nod to the pride, passion, and personal investment poured into every square metre.