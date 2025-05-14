De Tomaso P72 Looks So Pretty In Production Form

De Tomaso has officially pulled the covers off its first production P72 Supercar, and it’s been well worth the wait. After debuting the breathtaking prototype back in 2019, the brand has kept mostly quiet until now. Deliveries of this production-ready beauty are finally slated to begin later this year.

This isn’t a radical departure from the prototype, and that’s a very good thing. The P72 still oozes elegance and drama, heavily inspired by the 1965 De Tomaso P70. This particular car wears a crisp white finish, accented with rose gold touches on the striping, mirror caps, wheels, and trim. The wheels themselves echo the spirit of the P70’s original design.

Beneath the flowing bodywork is something equally special: a carbon fibre monocoque chassis formed from a single continuous piece, extending to both the front and rear subframes. No welds, no bonding, just pure, uninterrupted construction. According to De Tomaso, it sets a new benchmark for structural purity.

That purity extends to the driving experience. The P72 isn’t bogged down with screens or unnecessary tech. There’s no infotainment, no gimmicks, just a cockpit built to celebrate driving. The cabin is adorned with hand-stitched white leather, exposed carbon fibre, and a striking array of rose gold-finished, machined aluminium gauges. Even the exposed manual shifter gets the same high-end treatment.

Under the bonnet, the P72 is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, said to be developed exclusively for this machine. It’s believed to be based on a Ford Coyote engine producing 700 hp (522 kW) and 819 Nm (604 lb-ft) of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.

There’s no official top speed or acceleration figure, but De Tomaso makes it clear that the P72 wasn’t engineered for outright numbers. Instead, it’s focused on a refined, analogue experience. It doesn’t come with selectable drive modes, but the pushrod suspension is fitted with three-way manually adjustable dampers, allowing the car to be dialled in to suit the driver’s preferred dynamics.

For CEO Norman Choi, the P72 represents far more than just a car. “The P72 was our promise to faithfully revive a historic marque,” he says. “This first production-specification vehicle embodies everything we stand for: a mechanical soul, timeless beauty, and a driving experience that rises above modern convention. It is our echo through time—now made real.”

Pricing is believed to start at £1.6m with deliveries slated to begin later this year.