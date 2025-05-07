Electric Ferrari Only Coming In 2026

After years of refining its hybrid technology across various models, Ferrari is now gearing up to launch its first fully electric vehicle. This news came directly from CEO Benedetto Vigna during the brand’s first-quarter earnings call. That said, the legendary Prancing Horse isn’t rushing headfirst into the reveal as there are a few milestones to tick off before the debut of a Ferrari that doesn’t rely on the roar of an internal combustion engine.

Vigna confirmed that Ferrari will present the “technological heart” of its upcoming EV on October 9, which coincides with the company’s capital markets day. Following this, a full reveal of the electric model is scheduled for next year. If everything stays on track, the new all-electric Ferrari should go on sale by October 2026.

While official specs and design details remain tightly under wraps, the company’s financial position suggests it’s well-prepared to push boundaries. Ferrari’s first-quarter results showed a 15% rise in core earnings and a 13% revenue boost compared to the same period last year.

Six new models are planned for this year alone, including the recently revealed 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale A. Of course, one of the biggest highlights will be the official debut of Ferrari’s first EV, which the company has described as a truly unique and innovative unveiling.

One thing is clear: a fully electric Ferrari is no longer a question of if, but when. And when it arrives, it’s sure to mark a turning point not just for Ferrari, but for the world of performance cars as a whole. Given the incredible way hybrid tech has already enhanced the supercar experience, expectations for Ferrari’s first EV are understandably sky-high.