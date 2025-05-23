Giamaro Automobili Building 2,127 HP (1,586 kW) RWD Hypercar

Giamaro Automobili has exploded onto the automotive stage with the reveal of an all-new hypercar called the Katla. In a refreshing move away from the increasingly common electric supercars, the Katla packs a beastly quad-turbocharged 7.0-litre V12 engine, developed entirely in-house.

The numbers are as wild as the title suggests. Depending on the version, the Katla delivers either 1,647 hp (1,228 kW) and 1,556 Nm (1,147 lb-ft) of torque, or a jaw-dropping 2,127 hp (1,586 kW) and 2,008 Nm (1,481 lb-ft). The higher-spec model would actually surpass the mighty Bugatti Tourbillon in outright power.

Giamaro hasn’t shared detailed performance figures just yet, but what we do know is that the V12 is paired with a seven-speed gearbox. Most surprising of all, though, is that all this grunt is sent to the rear wheels only, via a limited-slip differential. An 11-speed dual-clutch transmission is reportedly in the works, which should make things even more intense.

From a design perspective, the Katla carries the silhouette of a modern supercar, but it does lean toward a generic appearance.

It rides on staggered 20 and 21-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza Sport rubber. Braking power is handled by an aggressive setup: 10-piston calipers up front and 4-piston units at the rear, clamping down on 16.5-inch (420 mm) discs at each corner. An active rear wing adjusts on the fly to increase downforce and doubles as an air brake when needed.

Giamaro has been coy about the cabin, but there are mentions of an aviation-style cockpit dressed in aluminium, carbon fibre, and premium textile weaves. A digital instrument display and a driver-focused infotainment system take centre stage.

Other visible elements include a flat-bottom steering wheel, push-button gear selector, minimalist switchgear, and a set of sporty bucket seats.

Underpinning the Katla is a carbon fibre monocoque that tips the scales at just 170 kg (375 lbs). Combined with lightweight engineering throughout, the car’s overall weight comes in at 1,450 kg (3,197 lbs), which is remarkably lean for a V12-powered machine.

Alongside the Katla, Giamaro also teased another upcoming model called the Albor. Designed with a more rugged approach, it seems to take cues from cars like the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar.

Raised suspension, chunky carbon fibre fender flares, and custom body panels give it a tougher look, complemented by bespoke lighting and a prominent exhaust layout.

Details are scarce for now, but the Albor is named after Mars’ Albor Tholus volcano and will share both the monocoque and engine with the Katla.