GWM Aiming To Take On Ferrari With Range Topping Supercar

Electric Vehicles in China are a dime a dozen, but it is most certainly not turning its back on combustion power just yet.

Just last week, GWM (Great Wall Motor) pulled the wraps off a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 aimed at premium offerings and is also working on a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel. Sitting at the top of its range will be a supercar project, the company claims has been quietly in development for half a decade. While GWM is hardly a household name in the world of high-performance cars, it’s now setting its sights on none other than Ferrari.

In a recent interview shared on Chinese social platform Weibo, the company’s Chief Technology Officer made the bold claim that their upcoming sports car will outperform a Ferrari. Launching a true performance car would be a massive pivot for a brand best known for tough utility vehicles and SUV’s.

Unfortunately, the earlier-mentioned V8 likely won’t make it into the final car as it’s simply too large for the new platform. GWM already fits a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 into the Tank 700 PHEV, delivering 516 hp (385 kW). Then there’s the Tank 500 Hi4-Z, which produces a massive 851 hp (634 kW) through a complex plug-in hybrid setup using a 2.0-litre four-cylinder paired with two electric motors.

A nod to Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale suggests GWM’s supercar will also feature a plug-in hybrid system. China’s high-performance EV market is growing quickly, with cars like the BYD Yangwang U9 and GAC Aion Hyper SSR leading the charge. To stay in the race, GWM must create a car that sparks adrenaline and hits the senses like a shot of dopamine.

Speculation intensified when GWM Chairman Jack Wei was spotted behind the wheel of a Ferrari SF90 in China. It’s a clear indication the company is aiming high. Still, even if the end result is quicker and more affordable, it won’t carry the weight of a Maranello badge.