Latest Pagani Zonda Build Features A Double Rear Wing

Here we sit, more than 20 years on, and Pagani is still pushing out new Zonda creations. We are not complaining as they are some of the most striking cars ever made, and this latest bespoke creation comes courtesy of the brand’s Unico division, which focuses on tailor-made commissions.

Inspired by the Kunlun Mountains in China, this unique Zonda Roadster isn’t built from scratch but rather starts life as an existing chassis. That’s an important detail, as Pagani officially wrapped up Zonda production in 2019. However, last year saw the unveiling of one final model, the Zonda Arrivederci, marking a brief return to production. Thanks to the Unico program, earlier Zondas can still be entirely reimagined and brought back to life in spectacular fashion. This particular example is reportedly the result of a commission from a client in China.

This one-off makes a serious statement with its exposed blue carbon fibre bodywork. Visually stunning and unmistakably aggressive, it incorporates aerodynamic upgrades seen on the performance-focused Zonda 760 series. The front end features a dramatically sculpted hood with prominent air vents and bold white striping. At the rear, you’ll find a tall main wing, a secondary spoiler, a central shark fin, and a carbon diffuser – all working to enhance downforce. It sits on black wheels with blue centre caps, and even the iconic quad exhaust tips are finished in blue.

Although Pagani hasn’t officially disclosed what powers this special build, it’s likely fitted with the same 7.3-litre naturally aspirated AMG V12 used in other 760 models. That engine generates 760 horsepower (567 kW) and delivers a visceral, unfiltered driving experience that’s as intense as ever.

There’s no confirmation on whether it features a manual or automated manual gearbox, as no interior photos have been shared. Pricing hasn’t been discussed either, but based on similar one-off Zondas, it wouldn’t be surprising if this creation is valued at well over $10 million.