Limited Mercedes-AMG GT63 APXGP Edition Revealed

Ahead of the long-awaited motorsport-focused movie, F1, Mercedes-AMG has pulled the covers off a striking new model: the 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT63 APXGP Edition.

Mercedes played a major role in bringing the film to life. Its vehicles don’t just make cameos as the official safety and medical cars; the automaker also supplied models like the AMG SL, GT, and G-Class for various scenes off the track. More notably, Mercedes had a hand in the development of the APXGP race cars featured in the movie. The brand created custom bodywork to mirror the look of real F1 machines, while ensuring they could be rigged with multiple camera setups for cinematic storytelling.

The AMG GT63 APXGP Edition pays homage to the fictional racing team featured in the movie, decked out in Race Gold detailing that mirrors the team’s livery. Gold accents trace the grille and wrap around the rear diffuser, with more gold touches on the front fender trim that stretch along the body. There’s also a gold checkered flag graphic on the front fenders and a Race Gold AMG logo just ahead of the rear wheels. The rear bodywork behind the doors features intricate styling that subtly spells out APXGP in its sculpted lines.

Sitting on 21-inch AMG wheels finished in matte Race Gold, the special edition also includes black-painted carbon-ceramic brakes. It’s equipped with the AMG Carbon Fibre package and the AMG Aerodynamics package, adding carbon-fibre components such as a front splitter, side sills, a rear diffuser, and a fixed rear wing for an aggressive, race-ready look. The AMG Extended Night package rounds it out with darkened chrome on the grille, AMG crest, rear star badge, and model-specific emblems for a stealthier finish.

Inside, the cabin carries on the theme with black nappa leather seats paired with microfiber suede and highlighted by gold contrast stitching. Gold-threaded carbon-fibre trim is found throughout, and more gold stitching features on the heated AMG Performance steering wheel, dash, door panels, and centre armrest. The illuminated door sills bear the AMG logo in gold, while the floor mats feature leather inserts embroidered with APXGP in Race Gold. The interior tech lineup includes a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system and the AMG Track Pace data logging suite. Other standard gear includes a front-axle lift system and a bespoke indoor car cover.

Under the hood, the APXGP Edition sticks with the familiar powertrain from the GT63 which means you get a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 577 hp (430 kW) sending power to all four wheels.

Pricing remains under wraps for now, but with just 52 units being made globally, exclusivity is guaranteed. A “Limited Edition 1 of 52” badge on the centre console makes sure you don’t forget it’s one of a kind.