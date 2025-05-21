Manhart BMW M4 CSL Pumps Out A Whopping 922 HP

Not long ago, seeing road-legal cars producing around 1,000 horsepower felt like something out of a dream. Fast forward to today, and that kind of output is becoming more real, but still usually confined to supercars that cost a pretty penny.

MANHART Performance is flipping that script with their new MH4 900, bringing serious supercar performance to the BMW M4 CSL.

Under the bonnet is BMW’s 3.0-litre S58 twin-turbo inline-six, but the tuner has worked their magic to make it deliver 922 hp and 1,190 Nm of torque. Getting there required serious hardware changes. The core upgrade is a MANHART turbocharger setup from TTH, backed by a custom MANHART intercooler. Inside, there are forged pistons and connecting rods, a carbon fibre intake system, and an extensively tuned ECU. To handle the extra muscle, the transmission has been upgraded with a MANHART Stage 2 package rated for up to 1,300 Nm.

A stainless steel exhaust system by REMUS, complete with valve control, can be matched with either MANHART Sport Downpipes or OPF Delete replacement pipes, both using 200-cell HJS catalysts. Out back, you’ll find four 110 mm tailpipes wrapped in carbon fibre, with a ceramic-coated option also available. MANHART leaves the factory’s carbon-ceramic braking system untouched.

Handling hasn’t been overlooked either. To sharpen the MH4 900’s road presence and performance, MANHART has installed height-adjustable coilover springs from H&R and carried out further suspension tweaks. Filling out the arches are MANHART by Raffa wheels in matte black, sized 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear. The wheel finish ties in perfectly with the car’s black bodywork, while the champagne-gold MANHART decals offer a stylish contrast. Customers can opt for different rim finishes if desired.

Visually, the MH4 900 gets even more aggressive with a full carbon fibre aero kit. That includes a redesigned bonnet with GTR-style vents, new kidney grilles, front spoiler, flics, mirror caps, side skirts, louvre inserts in the fenders, and a rear diffuser featuring side extensions and a three-part spoiler lip.

Inside, the enhancements continue with a MANHART Clubsport roll bar and bespoke MANHART floor mats, rounding off the complete MH4 900 transformation.