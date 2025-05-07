Mansory Makes Convertible Mercedes-AMG G63

Top Marques Monaco kicked off in style today with a head-turning debut from German tuner MANSORY. Known for pushing the boundaries of customisation and performance, MANSORY has unveiled its latest masterpiece called the MANSORY Speranza.

As you can see in the included images, it is a fully reimagined, four-door convertible version of the hugely popular Mercedes-AMG G63 (W465).

Built upon the foundation of the already extravagant MANSORY Grand Entrée, the Speranza takes things to a whole new level as their latest “One of One”.

The Speranza goes far beyond a basic body kit. It is a comprehensive reengineering of the G-Wagon, turning the traditionally rugged SUV into a sleek, ultra-luxurious cabriolet.

The rear passenger area features an individual seating system, separated by a fully customised centre console designed for comfort and exclusivity.

Under the hood, MANSORY has worked its magic to dial the power output up to a beefy 820 horsepower and 1,150 Nm of torque, ensuring the Speranza performs as aggressively as it looks.

A set of 24-inch lightweight FC.5 forged wheels wraps up yet another polarizing package from the tuner.