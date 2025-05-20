New Hummer EV Carbon Fibre Edition Hits 60 MPH In Just 2.8 Seconds

GMC has pulled the covers off the 2026 HUMMER EV lineup, and it’s now sharper, quicker, and more capable than ever.

One of the standout updates is King Crab, which is a new rear-steering mode designed to seriously boost off-road agility. Standard on all 2X and 3X trims, it allows the rear wheels to turn faster than the front ones, improving manoeuvrability in tight spots and during rock crawling. The feature will also be pushed out via OTA update to all 2022–2025 HUMMER EV models.

Making its debut alongside this is the HUMMER EV Carbon Fibre Edition, which, simply put, is the fastest HUMMER ever built. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds, delivering jaw-dropping speed wrapped in a bespoke design. Think matte Magnus Grey paintwork, black carbon fibre wheels, and a Velocity Ember interior that’s as bold as it is luxurious.

On the tech front, enhancements include bidirectional charging (vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home), improved Super Cruise functionality with Google Maps integration, adaptive cruise control upgrades, and a 13.4-inch infotainment system powered by Google Built-In and OnStar.

The 2026 HUMMER EV 3X Pickup now delivers up to 1,144 hp (853 kW) and a massive 17,630 Nm (13,000 lb-ft) of torque, with refined damper tuning that ensures a smoother, more composed ride.

New colours like Coastal Dune and Auburn Matte freshen up the exterior palette, while two new interior themes bring added personalisation.

Production is scheduled to begin later this year at GM’s Factory ZERO in Michigan, with dealership availability to follow shortly thereafter. Pricing details remain under wraps for now.