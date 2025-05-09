New Techart Aerokit Gives New Porsche 911 Healthy Dose of Presence

The full reveal of the Porsche 992.2-generation 911 might still be on the horizon, but that hasn’t stopped the aftermarket world from diving into what is arguably the most tech-savvy version of Porsche’s iconic sports car yet.

German tuning powerhouse TECHART has given us our first look at their offering for the three Carrera variants: the Base, Carrera S, and the newly electrified GTS. The result? A full-scale transformation that spans aero enhancements, power upgrades, and interior refinement.

Visually, TECHART’s Aero Kit gives the 911 a much more aggressive, almost GT3 RS-like look. The kit includes lightweight components crafted from either carbon-fibre or PU/GRP, covering areas like the fenders, bonnet, wing mirrors, side skirts, and three distinct rear spoiler options. Both the front splitter and rear diffuser have been adapted to suit either the Carrera or GTS models. Buyers can opt for either gloss or matte carbon finishes across the board, giving the 992.2’s subtle design refresh some much-needed flair. A standout detail is the Heckspoiler III on the GTS, a ducktail-style rear wing that’s a clear nod to classic 911 heritage.

Inside, TECHART’s team of interior specialists have elevated the cabin even further with detailed Alcantara stitching, custom perforation patterns, and a mix of leather and carbon-fibre elements throughout the trim. The steering wheel hasn’t been forgotten either, now available with a variety of custom materials and the option of a 12 o’clock centre marker for that extra sporty touch.

Under the engine cover, TECHART hasn’t held back. The base Carrera sees its output jump from 389 hp (290 kW) to 497 hp (371 kW), with torque climbing from 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) to 549 Nm (405 lb-ft). This performance module is designed to integrate seamlessly via the standard drive mode selector and works in harmony with Porsche’s suite of driver aids. Power upgrades for the Carrera S and GTS are currently in the final stages of development and are expected to follow soon.

Of course, no serious performance bump would be complete without an upgraded soundtrack and the tuner delivers here too, with a valve-controlled sports exhaust system that adjusts its tone based on your selected driving mode.

Supporting the power upgrade is a fully adjustable coilover suspension setup, along with their own Nose Lift system, making everyday usability more practical, even with a lower, more aggressive ride height.

Altogether, TECHART’s treatment of the 992.2 not only sharpens the platform’s already impressive performance and aesthetics but also gives owners the chance to create something truly personal and unique.