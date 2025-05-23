Porsche 911 Turbo S Based RML P39 Prototype Looks Sublime

In October last year, we got our first digital preview of what the RML Group call the P39, aiming to use the Porsche 911 Turbo S as a starting point and lap the Nürburgring faster than the 911 GT3 RS.

Known for crafting track-focused, purist-driving machines, RML Group draws on a rich motorsport heritage to bring its vision of performance to life. The P39 is a bold expression of that vision. Drawing inspiration from Le Mans hypercars, the RML P39 prototype made its long-awaited debut at Supercar Fest in the UK last weekend.

Built on the underpinnings of the Porsche (992) 911 Turbo S, the P39 takes advantage of Porsche’s already exceptional powertrain and handling prowess. These foundations are pushed further with reworked carbon fibre bodywork designed for enhanced aerodynamic performance. Highlights include an active rear wing featuring a DRS function, a lower and wider stance, and a bump in output to 920 horsepower (686 kW). It also boasts an Inconel exhaust valve, which is the largest ever fitted to a road-legal flat-six engine.

Production will be limited to just 39 units, with first deliveries to UK buyers scheduled for late summer 2025. Customers can expect a range of bespoke personalisation options, and dedicated sales and aftercare support is already in place across the United States and Europe.