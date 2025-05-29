Porsche Tease Radical One-Of-One Le Mans Creation Dubbed 963 RSP

Back in April, Porsche teased what looked like a Le Mans-inspired road car, and now they have a fresh teaser for the 963 RSP.

This new video offers more glimpses of the machine in action and craftsmanship in progress.

The short film takes viewers behind the scenes, showing hands-on moments in the build process and delicately applying an enamel badge in classic Porsche style. Near the end, a “963 RSP” badge appears across what looks like the car’s rear light bar, which would be another nod to its 963 LMDh inspiration.

The YouTube video does have ‘road’ in the title, and the caption includes the hashtag #RACEBORN, but before we get too excited, they do explicitly state that it is a one-of-one. Perhaps an uber-wealthy client has commissioned something completely unheard of.

If Porsche is indeed building a street-legal version of a modern-day Le Mans prototype, it’s nothing short of extraordinary. These cars are packed with high-voltage hybrid systems that typically require entire teams to manage. Plus, they’re designed with zero thought for everyday usability. The 963 is extremely low-slung for maximum aero and mechanical grip, and while safety standards on track are incredibly strict, road regulations are an entirely different challenge. Its twin-turbo V8, while distantly related to the 918 Spyder’s engine, has been completely overhauled for competition duty.

Still, if any company can make it happen, it’s Porsche. The 963 RSP would be the first road-going Le Mans prototype from Stuttgart since the legendary 911 GT1 of the late 90s, which is still a fan favourite that turns heads today. No doubt this one will too.