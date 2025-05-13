Rezvani Reveal Wild Bulletproof Creation Based On The Lamborghini Urus

Rezvani has been fairly quiet of late, but the niche Californian automaker, renowned for crafting wild, fighter jet-inspired machines, has unveiled a new SUV based on the Lamborghini Urus.

Say hello to the Rezvani Knight, a vehicle that carries all the outlandish styling traits you’d expect from the brand, paired with a twin-turbo V8 producing up to 800 horsepower.

With its flat gunmetal grey finish and aggressive angular bodywork, the Knight easily stands apart from the Urus it’s built on. It features sleek exterior lighting, a roof-mounted light bar, a bold rear spoiler, chunky fender flares, 22-inch wheels, and 33-inch all-terrain tyres – all hinting at serious off-road intent.

“The goal was to push the limits of merging aggressive supercar styling and performance with daily practicality and off-road capability,” said CEO Ferris Rezvani.

Under the bonnet, the Knight makes use of the Urus’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, tuned to deliver up to 800 horsepower, depending on spec. Rezvani claims it’ll hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.0 seconds, which is almost half a second quicker than the electrified Urus SE.

The showstopper here is the optional “Dark Knight” package. This turns the already wild SUV into something straight out of a military fantasy. Tick this box, and you get bulletproof glass and body panels, protection against underbody explosions, military-grade run-flat tyres, a steel ram bumper, and reinforced suspension.

Inside, the Dark Knight treatment continues with gas masks, a first aid kit, a pepper spray dispenser, an intercom system, and various optional sirens, horns, and strobe lights.

As with all Rezvani models, exclusivity comes at a price. Only 100 units of the Knight will be produced, each starting at $149,000. And that’s before sourcing a donor car. Throw in the Dark Knight package and a few bespoke touches, and some builds could easily eclipse the $500,000 mark.