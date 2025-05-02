Singer Reveal Stunning Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined

California-based restoration experts Singer have unveiled the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer, drawing inspiration from the iconic wide-body Carreras of the 1980s.

As with most of Singer’s creations, the starting point is a 964-generation 911, which is taken down to its bare chassis before being reinforced and given a fresh suit of carbon fibre bodywork. To enhance chassis stiffness during the rebuild, Singer teamed up with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

This latest creation boasts a brand-new body design exclusive to the Carrera Coupe, featuring a broad stance and distinctive square intakes ahead of the rear wheels. The bumpers, front and rear, are influenced by the clean, understated aesthetic of the G-series 911 Carrera from the same era.

By default, the car includes an active rear wing that deploys at speed, a subtle three-slot lower bumper, and a seamless rear light strip. For those wanting more drama, an optional aerodynamic package is available, which swaps the deployable wing for a fixed high-downforce version, while the front end gains larger intakes and a deeper splitter.

Additional standout details include pop-up driving lights and a redesigned lower front bumper, paired with 18-inch centre-lock wheels styled after the classic Fuchs design.

Under the rear deck lid sits an air-cooled 4.0-litre flat-six engine, developed with the help of Cosworth. Packed with modern engineering, it promises a thrilling drive with enhanced performance and driver engagement.

Among its technical highlights are variable valve timing, a first for Singer, and a lightweight titanium exhaust system. Output sits at 416 horses (310 kW), with a thrilling redline of 8,100 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

To elevate driving dynamics further, Singer includes electronically adjustable four-way dampers that can be tuned on the fly, along with a front-axle lift system. The package is rounded out with carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

Inside, the transformation is total. Almost nothing remains of the original 964 cabin, with every detail either custom-built or meticulously restored to the client’s tastes. Singer offers a vast selection of tailored interior pieces, including bespoke steering wheels, centre consoles, dash inserts, and custom gauges. The lightweight bucket seats can be finished in a choice of premium leathers and unique fabrics.

Singer hasn’t provided pricing for the Carrera Coupe, as each build depends heavily on customer preferences and options. However, production will be strictly limited to no more than 100 units.