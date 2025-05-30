Someone Paid R4 Million For A Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition

Manufacturers absolutely love a special edition of a car as they can make very minor changes and slap on a significant price increase. There are enough enthusiasts around the world to make it worth their while and a Toyota enthusiast from the Netherlands has really shown his love for the special GR Supra A90 Final Edition.

This special edition is one of only 300 units built globally. With VAT and BPM (the Dutch registration tax for cars, vans, and bikes), the total came to a staggering €190,000 which is around R3.9 million.

Ultimately it is up to the owner to decide if that number is worth it but considering the car retails from €92,500 in Europe this seems like a decision made without finances being an issue.

A big part of the inflated cost comes down to Dutch taxation, which hits performance cars hard. So in fairness, most cars in this range wouldn’t have been much cheaper after all the fees.

The GR Supra A90 Final Edition, exclusively available in black, showcases a suite of enhancements. Its exterior features a redesigned aero kit, including a vented hood, an aggressive front splitter, canards, and a carbon fibre rear spoiler with a swan neck design. An Akrapovic titanium muffler, with dual tailpipes and a distinctive afterburner effect, enhances the exhaust note. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Titanium Black wheels, complemented by red brake calipers. The chassis is upgraded with adjustable KW suspension, stiffer stabilizer bars, increased camber, and enhanced Brembo brakes. Inside, Recaro bucket seats with carbon fibre seatbacks and red Alcantara provide a sporty and luxurious feel.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, sourced from BMW, has been tuned to deliver 429 hp (320 kW) and 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque. This represents a substantial increase of 94 hp (70 kW) and 70 Nm (52 lb-ft) over the standard six-cylinder Toyota GR Supra. Power is exclusively delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, catering to purists.

Source: Autoblog.nl