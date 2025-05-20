The Fastest SUV Around Yas Marina Is The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

The rapid Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has claimed the title of fastest production SUV to lap the Yas Marina Circuit.

Driven by racing talent Ramez Azzam, the Cayenne Turbo GT completed the full 5.281 km Grand Prix configuration of the F1 track in just 2:14.046, officially setting a new standard for SUV performance on this layout.

This was achieved during a sanctioned event, the first time Yas Marina Circuit and Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO) collaborated under a newly introduced system for validating production car lap records.

This new record-setting format comes with stricter regulations. Before hitting the track, each vehicle undergoes scrutineering to confirm it’s fully production spec. Track time is restricted to a 60-minute practice session and a 45-minute qualifying window during which the official lap must be set.

Oversight was handled by EMSO and led by experienced FIA senior official Fergus Lavers. Race control was fully active, including enforcement of track limits to ensure complete compliance with the rules.

“We thank Yas Marina Circuit and EMSO for working together to establish this new, official format for production car lap records at our home circuit,” said Wissam Khalil, General Manager of Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

“We congratulate Porsche on setting an official production car lap record with the Cayenne Turbo GT,” said Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit.