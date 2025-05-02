The Most Dangerous Times to Drive: When Road Risks Peak

Here in the United States alone, it seems like everyone’s driving on the road, be it in passenger cars, light trucks or commercial vehicles. The growing trend isn’t stopping anytime soon. It’s estimated that there are approximately 290 million registered vehicles.

Staying safe is the name of the game, and there is encouraging news. Despite the increase in roadway traffic throughout the country, vehicle fatalities have seen a downward trend.

Did you know that car accidents follow certain patterns regarding the hours of the day, week and time of year? It’s important to be aware of the most dangerous times of getting behind the wheel so you can take extra precautions on America’s roadways.

Fatalities

The National Safety Council (NSC) reports that the majority of people die in car crashes on the weekend, with Saturday being the most dangerous day. Between 4 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. are the most deadly times to be in a car. Also, fatal crashes often peak between 8 p.m. and midnight during warmer weather months. From November through March, fatal crashes peak from 4 p.m. to 7:59 p.m.

Non-Fatalities

Car accidents with no loss of life occur mostly on weekdays, especially Fridays. A recent study of car accidents in Modesto, California showed a similar peak on Fridays. According to figures from InjuryFacts.NCC.org, non-fatal accidents begin to peak in late afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. During summertime, non-fatality crashes occur earlier, from noon to 3:59 p.m.

General Accident Trends

Safety experts who study car crash incidents have found that Friday is one of the most crash-prone days of the week. This is likely due to more travel and end-of-week fatigue.

Another time to be extra vigilant is during rush hour (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Fatal accidents on the road are more common in the evening between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Red Light Crashes

Not obeying a red light can also result in tragedy. Studies by Highways.gov have shown alarming statistics. For instance, running a red light results in almost 1,000 lives lost annually on America’s roadways. Also, about 165,000 motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are injured yearly when drivers ignore the signs and run red lights.

Specific Risk Factors

Safety professionals have also observed different driving patterns since 2020 that have resulted in more deadly traffic accidents despite fewer cars traveling on the road at certain times. This research names the three risk factors as driving at higher speeds, driving while impaired and a decline in enforcing the laws.

The Science Behind Crashes

Another aspect of researching the most dangerous driving times involves looking at the science of crash likelihood and the key components. For instance, the driver’s behavior behind the wheel, the road conditions and the vehicle’s performance can play a role. Add in risk factors such as driver drowsiness, distraction and even roadway design can all contribute to a car accident occurring.

Intersections Can Be Deadly

Another area drivers need to be extra cautious in is around intersections at any part of the day, week or year. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reports that almost 50% of all traffic injuries occur at U.S. intersections, and about 25% of all traffic fatalities happen at intersections.

Getting Behind the Wheel Is Never Risk-Free

Driver’s education courses teach student drivers to become defensive drivers. Some tips to stay safe and drive safely include taking your time, staying sober, being on the lookout for changes on the roadway, maintaining a safe following distance, passing with care, keeping your cool and avoiding distractions.