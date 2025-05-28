Updated BMW i4 Range Sees New M60 xDrive Range Topper

BMW has rolled out a series of updates to its i4 electric range, improving efficiency and range for the standard eDrive35 and eDrive40 models, while introducing a more powerful M60 xDrive variant at the top of the lineup.

The standard versions benefit from updated electric drivetrains that now include new silicon carbide semiconductor components. These tweaks cut energy consumption by 4.5 percent, which translates to an increased range of around 20 km, depending on spec.

At the performance end of the i4 spectrum, the M60 xDrive steps in with a revised dual-motor setup delivering 592 hp (441 kW) and 795Nm, which is a jump of 55 hp (41 kW) over the outgoing M50. That puts it ahead of the current M4 Competition in terms of output, matching the old-generation M5 for outright power.

BMW claims the M60 will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds, shaving 0.2 seconds off the M50’s time. The top speed remains capped at 225 km/h, just like its predecessor.

BMW’s choice to introduce the i4 M60 a bit later in the facelift cycle may leave recent buyers of the facelifted i4 M50 feeling slightly disappointed. But in the world of cars, there’s hardly ever a “perfect” moment to make a purchase, as a newer, more advanced model is almost always on the horizon. At the same time, with prices consistently climbing, today’s price is often the most affordable it’ll ever be.

Other changes across the broader BMW range include expanded support for smartphone-based digital keys on most new models. BMW Operating System 9 has also been given a significant overhaul, bringing a sharper and more responsive voice assistant into the mix.