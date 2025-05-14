Wide and Wild New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spotted Testing

Image via AutoExpress

Porsche’s most extreme 911 has always pushed the envelope, and the upcoming 992.2 GT2 RS looks set to take things even further. Recent spy footage of a test car hammering around the Nürburgring offers a glimpse into what could be the wildest 911 yet. This rare and notoriously expensive model has traditionally served as a final chapter for each 911 generation, combining the most aggressive chassis setup with an even mightier turbocharged engine sourced from the Turbo.

At first glance, the dramatic aero package catches your attention. A huge motorsport-style rear wing, complete with a DRS system, dominates the back end, fed by carefully sculpted vanes from the carbon-fibre roof. Up front, a carbon bonnet with aggressive air vents makes it clear this machine is built with a purpose. The front arches are wide and heavily vented, echoing the GT3 RS, but bulked up even more for this new variant.

Moving to the rear, there are further clues that set this prototype apart. The latest 992.2-style taillights are fitted, but it’s the lower bumper that hints at what’s going on beneath the surface. Instead of the usual twin central exhausts from the GT3 RS, there’s a temporary pair of pipes positioned closer to the centre of the bumper. While this setup is unlikely to carry over in exact form, the location points to major changes under the skin, possibly to make way for the Turbo’s exhaust architecture.

That leads us to what’s powering this beast. Porsche is staying tight-lipped for now, but we can make some educated guesses. Rumours point to a serious bump in output, eclipsing the 690 hp (515 kW) of the previous GT2 RS from 2017. With the refreshed Turbo S creeping up on those numbers, there’s every chance this GT2 RS will exceed 700 hp (522 kW), and possibly even flirt with the 800 hp (597 kW) mark.

Power is almost guaranteed to go to the rear wheels only, delivered through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Porsche is also likely to lean heavily on carbon fibre to keep weight down and rigidity up, applying it liberally across both the bodywork and interior trim.

What’s clear is this: the next GT2 RS is shaping up to be not just the final word on the 992 generation, but possibly the ultimate expression of what a 911 can be before tightening emissions regulations pull the curtain on unfiltered performance like this.