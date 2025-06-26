1,341 HP (1,000 kW) Mercedes-AMG Concept GT XX Previews Next GT 4‑Door Coupé

Mercedes-AMG is stepping into the electric era with serious intent, and the GT XX concept is proof. This wild four-door coupe is powered by three axial flux motors pushing out more than 1,341 hp (1,000 kW / 1,360 PS), making it one of the most powerful electric concepts we’ve seen from the brand.

Serving as a preview of the next-generation AMG GT 4-Door, this concept marks a major shift in design and philosophy. It ditches internal combustion entirely and adopts a radical exterior that’s sure to stir debate.

At the front, the car features an oversized grille that stretches almost the full width of the vehicle, with integrated auxiliary lights to make it work. Above that are stacked headlights and a motorsport-style bonnet with dual air outlets. The front splitter tapers into vertical air curtains for enhanced aerodynamics.

The side profile reveals a sharply raked windscreen flowing into a coupe-like roofline, creating a snug greenhouse with no rear window. It has narrow windows, flush door handles, and 21-inch aero wheels with active elements that open or close depending on the cooling or aerodynamic need. Bright side skirts feature luminescent paint segments that light up in response to alternating current.

At the back, the design is a bit more subdued but still aggressive. Broad rear haunches, an active airbrake, a carbon fibre diffuser, and six circular LED taillights dominate the look. What stands out most, though, is the MBUX Fluid Light Panel, housing over 700 programmable RGB LEDs to display messages or animations to the outside world.

There are also speakers hidden in the headlights that emit synthetic driving sounds. Mercedes hasn’t released full audio details yet, but early previews suggest the car may replicate a V8 growl artificially.

The concept is finished in a striking Sunset Beam orange paint and boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.198, which is remarkably low for a vehicle of this size.

Inside, the GT XX abandons traditional luxury for a simulator-inspired cockpit. A 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 14-inch infotainment screen sit alongside a compact AMG One-style steering wheel. The centre console features glowing orange tubes that resemble high-voltage wiring, while the seats and roof are made from exposed carbon fibre. The floor uses 100% recycled materials.

The cabin has a minimalistic, futuristic aesthetic with raw metal elements that feel like a blend of machinery and sci-fi film prop. Door panels are lightweight, with integrated bars and orange fabric pull loops replacing conventional handles.

Underneath it all lies the new AMG.EA platform, which will underpin a future lineup of high-performance EVs. It supports the trio of axial flux motors sourced from Yasa, delivering extreme performance in a compact form factor. One motor sits at the front axle, while two power the rear, resulting in a fully variable all-wheel-drive setup. The system is capable of propelling the car beyond 223 mph (359 km/h). AMG plans to undertake various record attempts with the prototype ahead of a planned launch next year. Mercedes’ chief technical officer, Markus Schäfer, said the upcoming production model will target a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of less than 2.5s.

The GT XX also introduces a next-gen NCMA battery with silicon-rich anodes, enabling an energy density of 300 Wh/kg and a long operational lifespan. Built using cylindrical cells and a laser-welded aluminium housing, the pack offers both reduced weight and improved thermal management. A high-tech coolant system flows around each individual cell, ensuring optimal temperatures even under heavy loads.

When it comes to charging, the figures are just as extreme. The car can reportedly gain around 249 miles (400 km) of range in just five minutes thanks to a charging capacity exceeding 850 kW. This vastly outpaces today’s DC fast-charging standards. To accommodate this, Mercedes partnered with Alpitronic to create a prototype ultra-fast charger, while also planning to upgrade the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network with new-generation stations that significantly reduce charging times.

The GT XX’s production model will be joined by a closely related SUV, scheduled for UK launch in 2027 and conceived to take on the upcoming electric Porsche Cayenne.

Nevertheless, its unveiling comes as several performance car makers scale back their electric model plans. Ferrari has reportedly delayed its second electric model until at least 2028 due to weaker-than-expected orders, although it still plans to unveil its first purely electric model in October.