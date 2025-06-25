1,625 HP (1,212 kW) Track Focused Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Revealed

Every once in a while, a car comes along that doesn’t just push boundaries, it tears right through them. Koenigsegg has officially revealed Sadair’s Spear, a new track-focused hypercar that refines the Swedish marque’s formula for speed, agility and exclusivity. Lighter, sharper, and more powerful than ever, the car is fully homologated for road use across the globe, despite clearly being born for the track.

The name Sadair’s Spear holds personal significance for Christian von Koenigsegg. Years after naming the Jesko in tribute to his father, Jesko von Koenigsegg, the new hypercar honours Jesko’s favourite racehorse, the same one he rode in his final competitive outing back in 1976. That emotional connection is now etched into a machine engineered to deliver blistering performance and razor-edge handling.

Visually and mechanically, Sadair’s Spear has been honed to deliver serious performance. A completely reworked aerodynamic package leads the charge, headlined by a new top-mounted double-blade active rear wing designed for massive downforce. The longer tail, enlarged front canards, revised hood vents and a newly integrated Gurney flap all contribute to better balance, higher cooling capacity, and superior high-speed stability.

Power comes from Koenigsegg’s infamous twin-turbo V8, which now breathes more freely thanks to upgraded intakes and cooling systems. The result is 1,300 hp (969 kW) on pump fuel, and up to a staggering 1,625 hp (1,212 kW) on E85. Weight has been trimmed by around 35 kg, allowing the Spear to outdo even the legendary One:1 in power-to-weight terms, another first for a fully road-legal production car.

Cornering ability is matched to that straight-line power. Sadair’s Spear wears bespoke, turbine-inspired Aircore carbon fibre wheels and wider, track-specific rubber. The suspension features new lightweight springs and Koenigsegg’s in-house Triplex dampers, delivering unshakable composure through corners. Braking is handled by upgraded carbon-ceramic discs and enhanced pads, ensuring relentless stopping force lap after lap.

Inside, the car stays true to Koenigsegg’s minimalist ethos. A redesigned centre console and new carbon fibre seats, available with a 6-point harness in some markets, strip out unnecessary mass while preserving driver focus. Shifts are controlled exclusively via the steering wheel paddles, and sound insulation has been reduced by 2.6 kg to save even more weight. Total interior-related savings contribute significantly to the car’s impressive lightness.

Despite its stripped-down track intentions, the cockpit isn’t barebones. Drivers still benefit from features like the SmartCluster digital display, SmartCenter interface, wireless charging, and Koenigsegg’s Autoskin doors. There’s even bird’s-eye parking assistance, a welcome aid for a car that is rare and valuable.

Performance numbers haven’t been officially revealed yet, but early shake-down testing at Gotland Ring already shows promise. The car lapped the circuit 1.1 seconds faster than the Jesko Attack, setting a new benchmark and hinting at what it could do on circuits around the world.

Only 30 units of Sadair’s Spear will be produced, and they’ve already been snapped up following a private unveiling.

Christian von Koenigsegg states: “Sadair’s Spear represents a natural progression for Koenigsegg—an impeccable balance of raw power, refined aerodynamics, and extraordinary road presence. This car is destined to set records. Achieving such track dominance in a fully road-legal vehicle is nothing short of remarkable.”