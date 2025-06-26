AC Schnitzer Turns Up The G45 BMW X3

The fourth generation of the BMW X3, codenamed G45, already brings plenty of presence and performance in stock form, but that has not stopped the team at AC Schnitzer from offering a full tuning package that gives the premium mid-size SUV a lot more presence.

The G45 sports a design that’s both modern and assertive, along with a range of powertrains including petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options. At the top of the range, the X3 M50 delivers 393 hp (293 kW) and 580 Nm of torque, which gives it plenty of firepower, but AC Schnitzer sees more potential.

From their base in Aachen, the tuning specialists have developed a comprehensive program that injects a motorsport edge into the X3’s DNA. It starts under the bonnet, where a chip tuning upgrade improves output and torque, delivering sharper acceleration and a more responsive drive. The tuner did not provide information on what performance boost we can expect from this tuning chip.

Handling upgrades follows suit. A 25 mm drop in ride height and a track widened by 10 mm on each side give the X3 G45 a more planted stance, translating to improved stability and cornering agility. This is further enhanced by a suite of aerodynamic components including a front splitter, side wings, side skirts and a rear roof spoiler, all designed to add downforce and give the SUV a racetrack-inspired look.

A selection of weight-optimised wheels in bi-colour, anthracite, or black finishes adds an aggressive touch to the profile, while AC Schnitzer’s signature aluminium pedals and footrest bring a subtle performance aesthetic to the interior.

As always, every component in the package has been tested both on the road and the racetrack, and is delivered with the necessary parts certification.