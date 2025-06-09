Aston Martin Valkyrie LM Hypercar Is The Ultimate Track Day Toy

Aston Martin has unveiled the Valkyrie LM, a ferocious, V12-powered, Le Mans-style track weapon that just might be the most extreme toy money can buy.

Unlike the Valkyrie AMR Pro, which is derived from the road-going Valkyrie but designed purely for track use, the new Valkyrie LM takes its foundation from Aston’s LMH hypercar that will be going wheel-to-wheel at Le Mans this weekend.

That means under the rear clamshell sits the same 6.5-litre Cosworth V12, producing 697 hp (520 kW), mated to a seven-speed semi-automatic sequential transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

Aston Martin has made several adjustments to make the Valkyrie LM suitable for high-end track day use, starting with tuning the V12 to run on commonly available fuel.

They’ve stripped out the ballast, removed FIA-mandated electronics, and eliminated torque sensors found in the race car.

Beyond that, this is about as close as you can get to a full-blown Le Mans machine that’s yours to thrash around any circuit. The car still features a carbon fibre racing seat with a six-point harness, fire suppression system, and custom Pirelli slicks made specifically for it.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin’s head of endurance motorsport, commented: “It’s important to underline that the Valkyrie LM is nearly identical to the race car currently competing in WEC and IMSA, with only minimal tweaks to make it a non-homologated version that customers can own and enjoy.

“Valkyrie LM offers the most genuine hypercar track experience you can now get your hands on.”

Taking a page from Ferrari’s original XX track-only programme, Aston Martin will offer full support to owners, from storage to transportation, with the aim of delivering the most exclusive taste of top-tier motorsport.

As part of that support package, Aston Martin will provide a dedicated team of engineers to set up and service each car during events.

Customers will also have access to professional driver coaching and simulator training, helping them get the most out of their special track toy.

Aston Martin predicts first deliveries will start in the second quarter of 2026. At the end of that year, the company will invite all 10 owners to a “special evening” at its headquarters in Gaydon, England, which will include a fancy dinner.