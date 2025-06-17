Audi No Longer Scrapping Internal Combustion By 2033

Audi has officially done a U-turn on its previous plan to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2033 and now says there is no firm date for ending their development or sales.

The German automaker had initially intended to wrap up ICE development by next year, and at one point, said it would stop launching new ICE models after 2026. That strategy, however, had already started to look uncertain, and it’s now been shelved entirely.

In a conversation with Autocar, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner made it clear that he “had not been the one to communicate the end date”, pointing out that it came from former leadership.

He said: “Audi is launching from 2024-2026 a completely new line-up of internal combustion engine and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and that gives us complete flexibility for at least another seven, eight, maybe 10 years, and then we will see how our markets develop.

“We have already decided to extend the production beyond the communicated end dates of the past.”

He also confirmed that Audi will take the lead in developing all Volkswagen Group software and hardware platforms for larger vehicles.

On the product front, Audi is slimming down its line-up and has ruled out direct successors to the A1 and Q2. Going forward, the A3 and Q3 will serve as entry points into the range, while the A8 will remain the flagship on the sedan side. The upper end of the SUV range will be occupied by the Q7, Q8, and potentially a new Q9.

Döllner confirmed that a fully electric model about the size of an A3 is currently in the works for 2026.

When asked whether Audi’s motorsport focus could signal a revival of nameplates like the R8 or TT, Döllner left the door open: “We’re thinking about everything… we are car guys, let yourself be surprised.”