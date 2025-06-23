Baby BMW M2 CS Nearly Matches M4 CSL Nürburgring Time

BMW took the covers off the all-new M2 CS late last month, and while some enthusiasts are disappointed there is no manual offering, they will not be disappointed with its performance.

BMW has yet to share an official Nürburgring lap time for the new M2 CS, but it’s already clear this compact, rear-wheel-drive machine is properly quick. In fact, it’s nearly on par with the larger and more powerful M4 CS and M4 CSL. During the Le Mans endurance race, M Head of Development Dirk Häcker confirmed to BMWBlog that the M2 CS is very close to matching the lap times of its M4 siblings.

“It’s very nearby as the M4 CS and CSL. It’s much closer to the M4 than to the normal M2,” said Häcker. He also hinted that “it’s a big step to the next manufacturer.” Though he didn’t drop any names, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume he was talking about Porsche.

For context, the M4 CS completed a lap of the Nürburgring in 7 minutes 21.98 seconds, while the more focused M4 CSL shaved nearly four seconds off that with a 7 minutes 18.13-second run. Both figures come from the full 12.94-mile (20.83-kilometre) layout of the Green Hell.

There’s also speculation about a potential M2 CSL. Häcker suggested this model could arrive later in the G87’s cycle, bringing even more power and less weight. If it gets the go-ahead, it would almost certainly clock a quicker Nürburgring time than the CS.