Bentley Mulliner Delivers Bold Candy Pink Bentayga EWB for American Client

When Bentley’s 46 billion colour and trim combinations just aren’t enough, Mulliner is ready to create something truly one-of-a-kind. That’s exactly what happened when an American customer turned to Mulliner to bring her vision of the perfect pink Bentley to life.

After owning several Bentleys in the past, the client wanted her next SUV to stand out in a bold shade of her favourite colour. Mulliner rose to the occasion, creating a striking Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) finished in a vibrant Candy Pink.

Inside, the colour story continues with Cherry Blossom hide and matching thread throughout the cabin, even extending to the embroidered Bentley Wings on the seats. The opulence doesn’t stop there. Among the personal touches is a Mulliner Bottle Cooler featuring a frosted glass soft-close door, perfectly integrated next to the rear Airline Seat for when she prefers to be chauffeured in style.

The bespoke Bentayga is part of a growing trend, as around 70% of Bentley buyers now include at least one Mulliner element in their car.

While Bentley already offers an expansive range of 111 exterior paints, including solids, metallics, pearlescents, and satins, pink remains a rarity.

The Candy Pink paintwork is contrasted by the Blackline Specification, which replaces the exterior brightware with gloss black finishes. Tinted rear privacy glass completes the contemporary look.

Inside, the Cherry Blossom leather flows across seats, the centre console, door panels, steering wheel, and gear selector. Even the 100% pure wool deep-pile floor mats are edged in Cherry Blossom leather. The wool used is specially selected for its purity in colour and is rigorously tested to meet Mulliner’s exacting standards.

It takes around 132 hours to build a Bentayga EWB, with 24 of those hours dedicated to painting and another 18 spent crafting and fitting the interior trim. Each detail is handled by highly trained artisans, many of whom have been taught directly by Bentley’s Master Trainers to uphold the brand’s renowned level of craftsmanship.

Mulliner continues to serve as the pinnacle of Bentley personalisation, offering everything from bespoke design details to complete coachbuilt vehicles. Clients often work directly with the Mulliner team to co-create something that reflects their personal style and preferences.

The customer is reportedly thrilled with her new creation. Rich Pepe from Bentley Palmyra, who supplied the vehicle, said, “It was great collaborating with Mulliner and I look forward to commissioning the next truly bespoke Bentley.”