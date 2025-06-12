BMW Drops Entry Level XM For 2026

BMW has revealed the 2026 XM ahead of its appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. The model arrives with a more focused lineup and a few subtle updates.

Previously offered in both XM and XM Label versions, the range has now dropped the standard variant for 2026.

All XM models will come standard with the high-performance plug-in hybrid setup. This includes a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine paired with a 19.2 kWh battery and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission.

This configuration delivers a combined output of 738 hp (550 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. That’s enough to launch the XM Label from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds. With the optional M Driver’s Package fitted, it can reach a top speed of 290 km/h

Along with the revised lineup, the 2026 XM receives a few low-key enhancements. One notable upgrade is faster AC charging, with the onboard rate increasing from 7.4 kW to 11 kW. BMW hasn’t provided exact charging times, but the jump should result in shorter plug-in durations.

Visually, there’s a new welcome light animation designed to impress in low light. Buyers can also opt for a new BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint, and the 23-inch M wheels now come in an updated Jet Black finish.

Inside, three fresh interior themes are now on offer: BMW Individual Night Blue Full Merino Leather with Vintage Coffee accents, BMW Individual Black Full Merino Leather with Vintage Coffee accents, and BMW Individual Silverstone Extended Merino Leather with Black accents. In addition, any XM ordered with BMW Individual Merino Leather will now come with matching rear seat comfort cushions as standard.

Production of the 2026 XM is set to begin this August at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the official launch, but expect a noticeable increase. The base model previously started at R3,400,000, while the XM Label is priced from R3,650,000.