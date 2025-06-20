Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Can Be Ordered In South Africa

Rospa International has long been known as the gateway for rare and desirable JDM cars in South Africa. From iconic Nissan Skyline GT-Rs to the Mazda RX-7, the company has consistently delivered dream machines that most local petrolheads never expected to see on home soil.

Now, the company is shifting gears. Founder Himal Chris Paul has announced a bold expansion in Rospa’s offering, moving beyond Japan to include right-hand-drive American muscle and performance. The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is officially joining the offering.

The two models available are the Stingray and the hardcore Z06. The Stingray, despite being the so-called entry-level option, features a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 delivering nearly 370 kW. It’s available in three trims, 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT, each bringing escalating levels of luxury and tech to suit a variety of buyers.

For those chasing true performance, the Z06 is a beast in a different league. It’s 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8 revs to nearly 9,000 rpm and produces 475 kW (637 hp), giving it a 0 to 100 km/h time of just under 3 seconds and a top speed nearing 315 km/h. Both variants come standard with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission powering the rear wheels.

Founder of Rospa International, Himal Chris Paul, also teased what’s next, saying that Rospa plans to bring in even more potent versions of the Corvette in the future, including the turbocharged ZR1 and the extreme ZR1X hypercar once they go into production.

For now, Rospa International is opening the order books to South African buyers looking for an authentic slice of American performance. Whether you want a high-spec Stingray or a track-bred Z06, the dream is now within reach.

Pricing in the United States starts at $68,300 (approx. R1.2m) for the Stingray while the Z06 commands $112,100 (approx. R2m). The track-focused ZR1 starts at $173,300 (approx. R3.1m), but pricing for the hypercar troublemaker ZR1X is yet to be released.