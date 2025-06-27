Fastest MotoGP Qualifier to Win New BMW M2 CS

It’s that time of year again when the MotoGP paddock finds out what they can potentially win for the BMW M Award. This year, the reveal took place at the Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Assen, where Brad Binder and Alex Rins lifted the covers off the prize for the fastest qualifier of the 2025 season: the new BMW M2 CS, finished in striking Velvet Blue Metallic.

The BMW M Award has been an integral part of BMW M’s involvement as the ‘Official Car of MotoGP’ since 2003. Points are awarded at each qualifying session throughout the season, mirroring the race weekend’s points system. The rider with the most points at the end of the final qualifying session in Valencia will take home an exclusive BMW M model, which has become one of the most coveted prizes in the paddock.

For 2025, the prize is the recently revealed BMW M2 CS, a machine that raises the bar for pure driver engagement in the premium compact high-performance sports car category. Under the bonnet sits an inline six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving characteristics, producing a formidable 390 kW. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, allowing the M2 CS to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The new M2 CS also benefits from a 30 kg weight reduction over the base model, achieved using carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components throughout the exterior and interior. Forged M light-alloy wheels come standard, making this the lightest BMW M2 of the current generation and enhancing its already impressive agility and driving dynamics.

The BMW M2 CS in Velvet Blue Metallic will officially be handed over to the 2025 BMW M Award winner at the season finale in mid-November in Valencia, Spain. Previous winners include Marc Márquez, who dominated the award from 2013 to 2019, as well as Francesco Bagnaia, Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Fabio Quartararo, Sete Gibernau, and Nicky Hayden.