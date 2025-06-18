FIA Gives Green Light To Kyalami Grade 1 Status Upgrades To Host Formula 1

Built in 1961, the original Kyalami circuit quickly cemented its status as Southern Africa’s premier motorsport venue. Thanks to the region’s favourable summer climate, it became a top destination for European teams looking to stay competitive during their off-season.

By the mid-1970s, Kyalami had earned global respect as one of the finest Grand Prix tracks in the world, hosting 21 Formula 1 Grands Prix. The Kyalami 9-Hour became a staple in the sports car world championship calendar, and MotoGP races were also held there from 1983 to 1985. These international events brought widespread attention to the circuit and helped elevate South Africa’s global motorsport presence.

Today’s layout spans 4.522 km and was updated in 2016. It currently holds FIA Grade 2 certification, and the broader Kyalami precinct has evolved into a self-sustaining venue, operating year-round with various commercial functions. From exhibitions and conferences to lifestyle activations and major shows, its multi-purpose use remains key to its success.

Kyalami is now preparing for the next major leap in its legacy. The FIA has officially accepted the final design proposals to elevate the circuit to FIA Grade 1, which is the highest level required to host Formula 1 events. This milestone positions Kyalami to become Africa’s only FIA Grade 1 circuit, opening the door for the return of Formula 1 to the continent.

During a press conference at the circuit, owner Toby Venter and Clive Bowen, founder and director of UK-based Apex Circuit Design, shared the culmination of a five-year plan that has led to this FIA design approval (see CGI images of what is envisioned below). Apex, a globally recognised circuit design firm, is also responsible for the layout of the Miami Formula 1 street circuit.

“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Venter. “When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.”

The proposed upgrades for FIA Grade 1 status will not alter the current layout but will focus on improvements to run-off zones, barrier technology, debris fencing, kerbing, and drainage systems.

Kyalami has been granted a three-year window to complete these upgrades. Construction will be timed to avoid disruptions to existing commercial activities. The execution of certain elements will depend on South Africa’s successful inclusion on the Formula 1 calendar and Kyalami being chosen as the host venue.

“Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil,” concluded Venter

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit Formula 1 CGI Plan