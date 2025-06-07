Is The Subaru WRX STI Returning?

Subaru’s rally-bred performance sedan, the WRX STI, has been missing from showrooms since 2021. While the slightly tamer WRX is still on offer from Subaru dealers, longtime fans have been holding their breath for any sign of a return from the harder-hitting, Subaru Technica International-tuned model.

That wait might finally be nearing an end. According to Motor1, “During a media session surrounding the Super Taikyu series at Fuji Speedway, Subaru Executive Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer, Tetsuro Fujinuki, confirmed a new performance model for this year’s Japan Mobility Show.” While no concrete specs or details have surfaced just yet, all eyes will be on Subaru in October when the 2025 Japan Mobility Show kicks off. Until then, it’s anyone’s guess what Subaru might be preparing behind the scenes.

From the teaser image Subaru has released, it looks fairly certain that the upcoming reveal will be based on the current VB-generation WRX. Key elements like the aggressive front end, C-shaped LED headlights, and trademark bonnet scoop all hint at that. However, there are some clear upgrades compared to the standard WRX, like a meaner front splitter, noticeably flared wheel arches, and a mystery rear end that’s intentionally blurred out in the photo.

The rear of the roof is especially interesting thanks to what appear to be tailgate hinges, hinting that a hatchback version of the WRX STI could be making a long-awaited comeback, something that would surely spark excitement among Subaru loyalists and hot hatch enthusiasts alike. Adding to the speculation, the blurred section of the teaser also seems to suggest a prominent rear wing. While nothing is confirmed yet, it’s entirely possible that Subaru is preparing both a traditional four-door sedan and a five-door hatchback version of the WRX STI. We’ll have to wait and see, but we’re holding out hope for the return of the WRX STI Hatchback in all its glory.