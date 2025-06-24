Lamborghini To Reveal Most Powerful Car Ever At Pebble Beach in August

Each year, Monterey Car Week draws the eyes of the automotive world to California’s coast, where heritage, horsepower, and high fashion collide. It’s a celebration of all things rare and extraordinary, making it the perfect stage for manufacturers to show off their most exclusive creations. Lamborghini, never one to miss a dramatic entrance, is expected to unveil something truly wild this time around.

A recent report indicates that the Italian marque is preparing to reveal a new model, potentially named the Fenomeno, which means “phenomenon” in Italian, Spanish, and Greek.

The reveal is expected to happen at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Although Lamborghini hasn’t officially confirmed the model, speculation started earlier this year when the company filed to trademark the Fenomeno name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

According to The Supercar Blog, this mysterious new machine will be based on the existing Lamborghini Revuelto. While there’s no confirmation yet on how the 6.5-litre V12 hybrid powertrain has been altered, the Fenomeno is said to outmuscle the Revuelto’s already impressive 1,001 hp (747 kW), making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever built.

While more potent and track-focused versions of the Revuelto are almost certainly on the way, those variants are expected to carry familiar designations like S, SV, or SVJ instead of launching under a completely new name.

That points to the Fenomeno being more in line with ultra-exclusive models like the Veneno, Centenario, or Sian FKP 37, all of which were based on the Aventador platform. It’s believed a few select Lamborghini clients have already had a private preview of the new car, with one reportedly saying its styling draws heavily from one of the brand’s most legendary creations. The Miura immediately comes to mind, but confirmation will have to wait until the official reveal.

Only 29 examples of the Fenomeno are rumoured to be produced. Beyond the additional power, it’s expected to wear entirely unique bodywork, clearly setting it apart from the standard Revuelto.