Land Rover Reveals New Defender Trophy Edition

Land Rover has built on the recent updates to the Defender by unveiling a fresh take on the well-known Trophy Edition. The new Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition is designed to honour the spirit of adventure the model is known for, blending a host of unique styling cues with a carefully selected group of accessories. These additions are just as suited to tackling the Sahara as they are to a weekend trip to the shops.

Buyers can choose from two distinctive colours: Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green. These are paired with gloss black finishes on the bonnet and lower body sections, along with matching accents on the front and rear skid plates, wheel arch extensions, and 20-inch wheels. The wheels come wrapped in all-terrain tyres as standard.

These 20-inch alloys now clear the larger brakes used on more powerful models, giving customers the option to pair rugged looks with strong performance. Land Rover will offer the Trophy Edition with either the P400e plug-in hybrid or the D350 inline-six diesel engine.

An optional accessories package is available for £4,995 (approx. R120,000), bringing a durable roof carrier, fold-down ladder, external gear carriers, mud flaps, and a snorkel. Each Trophy Edition also features unique decals and exterior graphics finished in a colour-matched tone.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard’s steel back-plate now gets a coloured finish that matches the exterior, marking the first time Land Rover has gone beyond white, grey, and black for this detail. The rest of the interior keeps things subtle, with black Windsor leather and the updated infotainment system featured in the 2026 model year.

Although Land Rover hasn’t confirmed production limits, availability will be restricted to a set timeframe.