LARTE Design Updates Charisma Kit for 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

LARTE Design has revealed an updated version of its CHARISMA exterior styling kit, now specifically adapted to the facelifted 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. The focus of this revision is on the SUV’s front-end treatment, with a newly sculpted lower bumper and detailed inserts for the air intakes, which reflect the updated Maybach grille pattern.

The front design has been reworked to highlight the vehicle’s width and presence, anchored by a redesigned lower bumper insert. The component is engineered to fit without altering the vehicle’s original mounting points.

Also included in the update are bespoke trim elements for the refreshed front air intakes, designed to extend the horizontal lines across the fascia. These changes work in tandem with existing elements from the previous CHARISMA package, such as the hood and fender extensions, which continue to define the SUV’s side profile.

At the rear, the design retains the vertical light signature and dual exhaust finishers. Additional options such as carbon mirror caps, a roof spoiler, and custom forged wheels are also available.

Customers can choose between a full pre-preg carbon fibre construction or a basalt fibre composite, both offered in body colour or gloss black finishes. Each component is manufactured in Germany, using OEM-grade methods including clay modelling, digital prototyping, and certified surface finishing. The complete kit is TÜV-approved for compliance with European safety and quality regulations.

Packaging includes multilayer protection and custom wooden crates for global shipping. The 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 with the CHARISMA package presents a more assertive design direction for the high-end SUV segment, bringing subtle updates to match the vehicle’s refreshed identity.