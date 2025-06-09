Lotus Has Given The Emira Upgrades and New Colours

Lotus first unveiled the Emira back in 2021 and rolled it out to certain global markets by 2022. Fast forward to the present, and the Emira will receive a range of technical upgrades for the 2026 model year, aimed at boosting track performance without compromising everyday usability.

Every new Emira now comes with reengineered cooling system lines that enhance flow to both the main radiator and the transmission oil cooler. This new setup also trims a bit of weight off the car, which is always a plus in the performance world. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has been recalibrated, too, promising quicker and smoother shifts. Aesthetic updates include two fresh paint options, EOS Green and a striking Purple Haze metallic.

The V6-powered Emira gets its own set of enhancements and is now officially named the V6 SE, taking its place as the new range-topper. Power remains the same from the 3.5-litre supercharged V6, delivering 400 hp, but Lotus has retuned the dampers and made subtle tweaks to wheel alignment, resulting in improved ride comfort and sharper handling.

A six-speed manual gearbox remains standard in the Emira V6 SE, but Lotus has refined the shift feel with the addition of a new compression mount to the transmission. The result? More precise and rewarding gear changes, according to the marque.

At the entry level, the Emira Turbo carries on with the same Mercedes-AMG-sourced four-cylinder turbocharged engine found in the Turbo SE. It benefits from the same recalibrated eight-speed dual-clutch transmission mentioned earlier, making for a smoother drive across the range.

Orders are officially open, and first deliveries are expected to begin in September.